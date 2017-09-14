An injury-free season could end in silverware for Sheffield Sharks

DBL Sharks Sheffield captain Mike Tuck is buzzing with excitement ahead of the new BBL season.
Preparations for the new campaign continue with a pre-season fixture against Manchester Giants at the EIS on Friday following Wednesday’s 76-64 win at Manchester Magic.
“We’re really excited about this season” said Tuck. “Management has done a great job in putting together the pieces. Last season, although we finished fourth in the league, we didn’t bring home any silverware - so that was disappointing. I think we can make a really good run at it this year. Hopefully we don’t run into any injuries, if we don’t then this can be a really good team to start the season with.”
Sharks get their 2017/18 season underway on 29 September with a home fixture against Surrey Scorchers, with Sharks fans also being given another look at the new side at the inaugural BBL All-Stars tournament, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London on 24 September.
Tuck said: “We have a great mix of experience and youth and guys that are really hungry to prove themselves. “It’s been exciting through the pre-season so far, we had a great training camp and it’s been very competitive. Everyone has a good attitude and a winning mentality, and myself and a couple of the older guys have set the tone so the younger guys know what’s expected of them.”
