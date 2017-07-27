American on point for Sheffield Sharks

Have your say

DBL Sharks Sheffield have signed 6’3 American guard Chris Alexander.

Alexander has played most of his career in the highly touted Pro A German league and has a wealth of experience and a sharp scoring mentality.

Atiba Lyons, the coach, said: “I saw Chris play at the Tigers Academy in Warrington shortly after the season.

“He is a very dynamic guard who plays with a fire and a grit you can’t teach.

“I am excited to see him perform. I think he is happy for a change of scenery and to prove what he can do.”

Last season Alexander was third in scoring in Pro A with 17.6 ppg and 3.3 apg.

Following seven years in Germany his reputation developed as a great leader and mentor to younger players.

The 33-year-old said: “I am excited to get the season underway.

“After meeting Coach Lyons and GM Sarah Backovic I feel comfortable in the situation.

“They have a strong desire to win and I want to bring my winning mentality to Sheffield “ said Alexander.

After completing seven years with the same club ETB Wohnbaun Baskets Essen, Chris decided to make the leap for a new challenge.

“I was just ready for something different. I have had a great run, but at this point of my career I really wanted to have a different experience and I know the UK is a very tough league.”