American giant will bring tenacity to Sheffield Sharks

DBL Sheffield Sharks have announced the signing of 6ft 5ins American forward Ryan Wilson.

Following seasons in Spain, EBA and Ireland Super league, Wilson completed last season with the Belfast Stars averaging 27 pts 10 rebounds and two assists per game.

A club statement said: “Enjoying leave to remain in the UK via a spousal visa, Wilson joins the Sharks as a non-permitted British player where he will be looking to start his career as a full time professional.”

Coach Atiba Lyons commented: “I had a chance to work Ryan out last summer, but we were unable to sign him due to our roster being full.

“We kept an eye on him and was impressed with his stats in respectable leagues last season. He played with toughness and determination and we think he will bring maturity and tenacity to our roster.”

Wilson said: “I’m looking forward to joining Sharks. It feels like an exciting season ahead and it looks like a very competitive team.”