Sheffield Sharks re-capture 6ft 10ins centre

Sheffield DBL Sharks have re-signed 6ft 10ins American/Lithuanian centre Tony Wroblicky.

He will re-join fellow frontman Mike Tuck for the 2017/18 season.

“I am thrilled to have Tony back for his second season with the club, he suffered a terrible hand injury last October which took him out for several weeks so he didn’t get the chance to establish his season until the second half of the year” said coach Atiba Lyons.

“I am looking forward to having him pick up where he left off and hit the floor running."

The Sharks big man averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Sharks despite an eight week injury break.

“I really enjoyed this season at the Sharks and now that I am more familiar with the league I am looking forward to joining my team mates in August to get preparations underway” said Wroblicky.

“My understanding is that there have been some adjustments which I think will see much improvement and I think if we can stay healthy that with consistency we will see a better finish. “

Sharks have been confirmed by Matchroom Sport as one of eight teams who will participate at the British Basketball All Stars Championship at the O2 in London on Sunday September 24.