St Wilfreds land basketball hotshots double as Sheffield Hatters bid to spread game to more youngsters

St Wilfreds completed a double triumph by winning the Y5 City Championship in a thrilling 11-team tournament at All Saints.

They went unbeaten throughout the tournament, topping their pool and then beating both Stocksbridge (who finished runners-up) and Birley in the round robin style final.

St Wilfrids also won the South Yorkshire Hotshots Y4 Final at the EIS last month.

Other schools competing were Woodseats, Hinde House, Low Edges, Stocksbridge, Anns Grove, Coit, Marlcliffe, Birley, Hunters Bar and Carfield.

The event was run by Sheffield Hatters volunteer and All Saints SC programme manager Lorraine Gayle who has been running the Hatters Hotshots programme for more than 15 years.

She said: “It’s great to see so many young children playing basketball, with so much energy and having fun.

“The concept of Hotshots is unique in that it allows co-ed primary teams of eight players, consisting of four girls and four boys to enter but gives equal playing time and responsibility to the girls in the team which allows total inclusion and integration.

“ National statistics show girls are likely to be more inactive than boys even at the age of eight or nine, therefore we have found Hotshots to be the ideal programme that encourages girls to play sport on the same footing as boys.

“Through the events we have recruited girls and boys to our basketball programme at All Saints and many have gone on to play forJunior Hatters and Junior Sharks, clubs which are also based at the sports centre.

* Hotshots coaching session are at All Saints, Norfolk Park Rd, S2 2RU on Thursdays 5-6pm, £3.50 and there is also a basketball camp during the Easter holidays on Tues, April 18 10am-3pm, £10.00 Booking forms and further details: l.gayle@allsaintslearning.co.uk