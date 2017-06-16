Future looks rosy for Sheffield Hatters

Seven of the eight members of the Yorkshire side which finished third in the National Mini Basketball Championships recently will continue their development in the game with Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters’ U14s next season.

Grace Holmes, Isobelle Murphy, Marley Littler, Favour Omos, Mia Batty, Daisy Cullen and Crystal Lisle will all make the transition to regular, competitive basketball while Isabel Chatakondu will play with York Vikings.

“As a younger, under-sized team, the girls surprised everyone by over-achieving in their pool to finish top and unbeaten,” said coach Loraine Gayle.

“In our first game we faced last year’s competition winners, ‘East’ and in a very exciting second half we fought back and clawed back a large deficit to win the game in the end by one basket.

“We then faced newcomers ‘North East’ and again it was a closely contested battle but we managed to pull away in the later stages to clinch the victory and progress through to the winners’ pool.

“There, we faced the ‘South’ and ‘London’ who were far superior in their basketball awareness and match experience.

“And although we lost both games we finished a credible third in the country, so not bad for a team where six of the eight will hopefully be returning to play in the tournament again next summer!”

Loraine added: “After an exhausting day, we were all proud of the team’s achievements in the National Mini Basketball Championship and the future is looking very encouraging for Hatters.”

Hatters are opening their doors, looking for new junior players on Tuesday, June 20, between 5-6.30pm at All Saints Sports Centre (Goals), Norfolk ParkRoad, S2 2RU. The session is completely free and newcomers are extremely welcome.