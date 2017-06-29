Basketball: Sheffield Hatters star Georgia Gayle to skipper GB U20s

Sheffield’s rising basketball star Georgia Gayle is to captain her country.

The Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters prospect will lead Great Britain Under-20s in warm-up tournaments in Hungary and Greece, and the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships in Israel .

The Hallamshire University student’s name was announced as part of a 12-strong squad after a training camp in Manchester.

Her mother Loraine Gayle, trustee of Hatters said: “We are all very proud of Georgia flying the flag for both Britain and Hatters.”

And GB U20 Women’s head coach Jose Maria Buceta, added: “We’ve had a very productive camp in Manchester. Huge thanks to all the players for their hard work and commitment, especially the ones who have missed out on the final squad.

“Their contribution to the team was outstanding and pushed everyone to higher levels of performance.

“We now head to Hungary and Greece in good shape and eager to put in action all the things we’ve worked on in the camp.”

n The squad: Georgina Brierley (Saint Leo University), Jessica Davies (Lipscomb University), Georgia Gayle (Sheffield Hatters), Chloe Gaynor (Barking Abbey), Melanie George (Newman University), Victoria Gra y(University of Nottingham), Abigail Johnson (Barking Abbey), Gabby Nikitinaite (Sevenoaks Suns), Shanice Norton (Louisiana State University), Amelia Stevens (Illinois State University), Molly Taylor (Loyola University Maryland), Imani Whittington (Barking Abbey).