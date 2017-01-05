Opportunity knocks on TV for Sheffield Sharks

DBL Sharks Sheffield have the chance to dramatically improve their national profile tonight.

The side take on Worcester Wolves in the BBL Trophy first round in front of the BBC TV cameras.

A stylish win on such a platform would be a remarkable boost for 2017, as the club tries to

get their brand noticed.

Sharks will be seeking to build on an unbeaten December, which they completed with a super-tight 77-76 victory against London Lions last week to claim what could be a crucial season head-to-head.

Wolves have struggled to match the consistency of tonight’s opponents, but have shown signs of moving in the right direction behind the excellent performances of Maurice Walker.

Wolves guard Danny Huffor said: “It’s a do-or-die game on BBC Sport. This is the biggest game on the schedule for both teams right now. Sheffield have made player changes since we played them last and they seem to be gelling well.

“We have to play defence for 40 minutes and limit their runs and second chances. If we can do those things, we have a good chance winning the game.”

BBL commentator Dan Routledge is intrigued by the clash: “Two teams that many thought would be in the mix at the top end of the table when the first ball went up back in September, but both got off to indifferent starts to the campaign. Now they are healthy and have a stable roster, Sheffield look every inch a team who can challenge for a top-four spot, although they’ve probably fallen too far behind to aim much higher.

They have the best record in the BBL over the last five games and I’ve seen first-hand the firepower they have. Worcester are still looking for the consistency that Sheffield have found recently.”