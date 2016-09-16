Basketball: Shocker as American quits Sharks before he even joins!

Sheffield DBS Sharks have lost new American 'signing' Mathis Marquis - before he has even played for them.



In August Sharks announced they had taken the 27-year-old former University of West Florida forward one a one year deal.

But today the BBL club issued this statement, which fails to give a reason for the 6ft 7in player's sudden departure: "The DBL Sharks regret to announce the departure of recent US signing Marquis Mathis.

"Marquis leaves the club with our best wishes and we offer our full support for a continued successfull playing career.

A replacement will be announced in due course."

On March 9, Marquis posted a picture of the Sharks side on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, it was suddenly different: "Been getting a lot of calls and messages about what's next in my basketball career....answer is...whatever God has in store for it."

After his initial signing, Sharks head coach, Atiba Lyons had commented: “We are happy to bring Marquis into the Sharks family and show what he is capable of contributing as a skilled big man."

It was also announced that he would be sponsored at the club by a Sheffield IT Support company