Basketball: Shocker as American leaves Sharks before he even joins!

Sheffield DBS Sharks cut new American signing Mathis Marquis from their roster today - before he had even played for them.

In August Sharks announced they had taken the 27-year-old former University of West Florida forward one a one year deal.

But today the BBL club issued this statement, which failed to give a specific reason for the 6ft 7in player's sudden departure:

"The DBL Sharks regret to announce the departure of recent US signing Marquis Mathis.

"Marquis leaves the club with our best wishes and we offer our full support for a continued successfull playing career.

A replacement will be announced in due course."

Later the club told The Star: "He just wasn’t strong enough to play the position we had, so he has gone to Southampton to get experience."

On March 9, Marquis had posted a picture of the Sharks side on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, it was suddenly different: "Been getting a lot of calls and messages about what's next in my basketball career....answer is...whatever God has in store for it."

Shocker for Sharks

After his initial signing, Sharks head coach, Atiba Lyons had commented: “We are happy to bring Marquis into the Sharks family and show what he is capable of contributing as a skilled big man."

It was also announced that he would be sponsored at the club by a Sheffield IT Support company.