Sheffield student Alicia races against world's best at London 2017

A Sheffield student ran side by side with some of the planet's best sportswomen as she took part in the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

Alicia Barrett, a first year history undergraduate at Sheffield Hallam University, competed in the 100m hurdles heats on Friday morning.

Alicia, from Chesterfield, has picked up a number of medals on the European circuit this year and was crowned British Champion at qualifying in Birmingham earlier this summer.

But the 19-year-old showed she still has some work to do, finishing last in her heat.

She will have little time to rest though as she joins seven other Hallam students in Taiwan for the World University Games, known as the Universiade.