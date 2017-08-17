Sheffield athletes aim to finish on a high note at Hendon

City of Sheffield and Dearne compete in the final round of the British Athletics League at Hendon on Sunday.

Fifth in the table, the Sheffield club are safe from relegation but want to finish the season on a high.

On the track Lee Thompson does his main event, the 400m, but will also line up in the 100m as well as being a vital member in the 4 by 400m relay team.

Davis Dempsey should do well in the 800m as should Tom Horton in the steeplechase.

The combination of Gareth Winter and Alan Toward should be high points scorers in the shot and discus.

League standings: 1 Birchfield 24; 2 Newham and Essex 18; 3 Shaftsbury Barnet 16.5; 4 Woodford Green 1; 5 City of Sheffield and Dearne 13.

In Division 4, Doncaster AC are at the bottom of the division and travel to Portsmouth.

The Northern U17 and U15 championships take place at Leigh this weekend. At U17 level Kaya Walker (City of Sheffield) is a leading contender in the high jump whilst Saskia Huxham (Hallamshire) is a medal prospect in the 800m. Also entered at U17 level is Hallamshire’s Tilly Simpson who makes a return to racing after a year when she has been hit by injuries. Simpson has opted for the 1500m.