England U17 gold for Sheffield and Dearne high jumper Kaya Walker

Sheffield high jumper Kaya Walker won a gold medal in the England Under-15/17 Championships in Bedford.

He jumped apersonal best of 2.04m in the U17 event, following up his gold in the recent North of England Championship.

Kaya was one of seven City of Sheffield and Dearne athletes in action.

Ana Garcia won silver in the 5000m walk with Molly Meleady-Hanley taking bronze in the 3000m walk.

Elle Hinchliffe reached the semi-finals of the U15 75m hurdles, despite being a lower year athlete.

Callum Hay finished seventh in the long jump, James May ninth in the pole vault and Caitlin Rimmer 10th in the discus.

* Daphney Adebayo won the U13 triathlon in the Yorkshire County Combined Events Championships at Cudworth with a new championship best performance of 1860 points, breaking the old record by more than 400 points.

Her training partner and friend Tilly Mycroft took the silver medal, also with a personal best score.

Katy Robinson won the silver medal in the senior women’s competition, with Kayley Alcorn taking bronze.

The senior men’s competition was won by Deo Milandu with a personal best result of 6317 points with Tom Grantham landing bronze.