Athletics: Luke Cutts retains title at UK Championships but there’s still work to be done

Luke Cutts (City of Sheffield and Dearne) retained his pole vault title at the UK Championships and trials at Birmingham over the weekend but his height of 5.45 was well below the 5.70 qualifying mark.

Cutts started well clearing 5.30 and 5.40 first time but came unstuck at 5.50. With Jax Thoirs also clear at 5.40, the two faced a jump off with Cutts prevailing at 5.45.Middlesbrough’s Charlie Myers was fifth with 5.30.

There was also a field event win for Cutts’s Sheffield team mate Joe Dunderdale who took the javelin title with a season’s best of 73.58. He achieved that distance with his first throw and remained well over a metre clear of his competitors throughout.

Nineteen year old Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield) won her first national senior title taking the 100 metres hurdles in 13.26 into a significant breeze. Barrett, her sights set on the European junior championships, won a close contest with Derby’s Yasmin Miller having earlier clocked 13.23 in her heat.

There was a silver medal for Taylor Campbell (City of Sheffield) in the men’s hammer. A throw of 72.87 in the third round secured the runner up spot behind record holder Nick Miller.

Alan Toward (City of Sheffield) was fifth in the discus (56.30) and Abigail Roberts (City of Sheffield) was fifth in the women’s pole vault (4.00). Daniel Gardiner was sixth in the long jump with 7.45

Both Sheffield based Louise Bloor (Trafford) and former Doncaster athlete Beth Dobbin (Edinburgh) reached the final of the 200 metres. Dobbin, who ran a big personal best in the heat (23.31) finished sixth and Bloor was eighth. In a slow run 5000 metres Andy Heyes (Hallamshire) was eighth in 14:17.33