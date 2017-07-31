Impressive tournament win for Sheffield athlete

Alan Toward (City of Sheffield and Dearne) won the discus at the English Championships which were held at Bedford at the weekend.

The meeting incorporated the Inter Counties Championship with Toward, aged 24, representing the North East, throwing 57.59 to beat Yorkshire’s George Armstrong.

Joe Dunderdale (City of Sheffield) was runner up in the javelin with a throw of 74.88 whilst Hallamshire’s Tom Horton was third in the 3000 metres steeplechase in a time of 8:48.26.

In the inter counties contest there was a win for former Barnsley athlete Laura Whittingham (Sale) in the women’s javelin (54.88) whilst former Doncaster athlete Beth Dobbin (Edinburgh) was runner up in the 200 metres clocking 23.62.

In the women’s shot Suzzanne Palmer (City of Sheffield) was fifth (13.17) just one centimetre ahead of Toni Buckingham (Barnsley AC).