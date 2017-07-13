Hayfield and Owston Park win gold at South Yorkshire School Games

Hayfield School and Owston Park Primary School won gold medals at the South Yorkshire School Games summer festival.

Hayfield prevailed in the Year 9-10 girls tennis, while Owston Park won the Year 3-6 golf for a second year running.

Warmsworth and Hayfield also earned silver medals in netball and tennis respectively.

While Shaw Wood (athletics), Hayfield (golf and tennis), Sandringham (orienteering) and Hungerhill (tennis) also came away with bronze medals.

Sheffield was the most successful district, winning 17 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals.

Rotherham schools won two golds, two silver and five bronze medals. Barnsley schools returned three silver and four bronze medals.

The festival took place across four venues with an Olympic-style opening ceremony taking place at Abbeydale Sports Club.

Finals were also held at the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield Hallam University City Athletics Club and Whirlowbrook Hall.

Pupils competed in tennis, cricket, athletics, golf, tag rugby, hockey, orienteering and netball.

Nigel Harrison, chief executive of organisers Yorkshire Sport Foundation, said: “It was a great day of competitive sport to crown the county champions in South Yorkshire across a number of sports.

“The competitions were played in a fantastic spirit and I’d like to congratulate all the schools who took part, and thank the volunteers who helped make the day possible.”