Blooming marvellous! Jessica Ennis-Hill and unborn child share the limelight

In tip-top shape - that’s Sheffield’s Jessica Ennis-Hill! While it’s not a profile you’d necessarily associate with the retired athletics queen, it was great to see her receive gold for her 2011 Heptathlon at London Stadium. Jess, presented with the medal denied her at the time by Russian drug cheat Tatyana Chernova, called on the IAAF to enforce lifetime bans on drugs cheats.

“I would like to have had it at the time but there couldn’t have been a better place and moment to receive it here in the stadium” she said.

Lord Sebastian Coe presents Jessica Ennis-Hill with a gold medal