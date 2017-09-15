Athletics: Rotherham Harries and Hallamshire chase honours in Manchester

The Northern Road Relay Championships take place today at Sport City, Manchester with Rotherham Harriers particularly strong in the women’s four stage race.

Third last year behind Leeds City and Lincoln Wellington, they are likely to find the Leeds squad their chief rivals again although others could challenge.

After the track season, and before the winter season starts in earnest, form is hard to predict.

Rotherham expect to have Zara Knappy and Samantha Hughes from last year’s team along with the experienced Jenny Blizard and Sophie Cowper. Such is the strength of Rotherham that they field a B team capable of beating most of the A teams and also a C team who should finish in a good position in a big field.

Hallamshire, fourth last year, should again do well with Zanthe Wray, Charlotte Ward, Hannah Fletcher and Imani Wilson as their quartet. They have entered a powerful squad in the men’s six stage race and have the potential to challenge for a leading place.

There are three stages relays for the younger age groups with local clubs well represented.

The under 13 runners start the meeting at 11:30am with the senior races getting underway at 2pm.