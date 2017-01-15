Athletics: Home town hero Adam Hague takes pole vault title at British Indoor Championships

Adam Hague (City of Sheffield and Dearne) won a top class pole vault contest at the Northern Indoor Championships at Sheffield over the weekend.

It could hardly have been closer with Hague, runner up Charlie Myers (Middlesbrough) and defending champion Max Eaves (Newham and Essx) all clearing 5.20 with Hague getting the verdict on countback.

Another top field event victory came in the long jump where English champion Daniel Gardiner (City of Sheffield) won comfortably with 7.63.

Abigail Roberts won the women’s vault with 1,80 whilst her Sheffield team mate Karla Drew had an impressive hurdles victory in 8.47

At under 20 level Joshua Lindley Harris (City of Sheffield) had little problem retaining his pole vault title with a clearance of 4.20 whilst in the women’s events Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield) was in a class of her own in the 60 metres hurdles clocking 8.52.

There were impressive under 20 shot wins for Leo Rowley (Rotherham) with 15.11 and Toni Buckingham (Barnsley AC) with 12.46

Jonathan Shields (City of Sheffield) had a superb win in the junior race at the UK Cross Challenge meeting at Antrim. Shields was running the North of England team which swamped the opposition in the team race. Rotherham’s Joe Massingham ran well for 11th place.

Joe Sweetnam-Powell (Sheffield RC) finished third in a 1500-strong field at yesterday’s Brass Monkey Half Marathon at York in 69:53

Northern Indoor Championships

Men

60: 1 I Rahman (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 6.82

800: 2 A Thorpe (City of Sheff) 1:57.75

60 Hurdles: 2 L Ramsay (City of Sheff) 6.86

High Jump: 1 A Wall (City of Sheff) 2.00; 2 J Lee (Hallamshire) 1.95

Long Jump: 1 D Gardiner (City of Sheff) 7.63

Pole Vault: 1 A Hague (City of Sheff) 5.20

Under 20 Men

60: 2 R O’Connell (City of Sheff) 7.01

200: 3 O’Connell 22.04

High Jump: 3 T Webster (Chesterfield) 1.80

Pole Vault: 1 J Lindley-Harris (City of Sheff) 4.20

Shot: 1 L Rowley (Rotherham) 15.11

Under 17 Men

400: 2 I Rushworth (City of Sheff) 53.89

Triple Jump: 3 J Young (Chesterfield) 12.07

Women

200: 3 A Stanley (Rotherham) 25.40

400: 3 Stanley 57.27

60 Hurdles: 1 K Drew (City of Sheff) 8.47

Pole Vault: 1 A Roberts (City of Sheff) 3.90; 3 C Adams (City of Sheff) 3.50

Under 20 Women

60: 3 A Barrett (Chesterfield) 7.70

200: 2 B Harris (Rotherham) 25.1

60 Hurdles: 1 A Barrett (Chesterfield) 8.52

Shot: 1 T Buckingham (Barnsley AC) 12.46

Under 17 Women

200: 2 E Booker (Rotherham) 25.30

300: 3 A Bagley (City of Sheff) 42.17

800: 1 S Huxham (Hallamshire) 2:17.9; 2 C Robinson (Rotherham) 2:19.91

High Jump: 1 C Kerr (Rotherham) 1.68