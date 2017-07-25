Have your say

On this day 26 years ago, Sheffield started to fully count the cost of the World Student Games.

After the epic closing ceremony at the (now demolished) Don Valley stadium, the public started to review whether it had been money well spent.

Certainly the tournament triggered the arrival of excellent facilities.

But there was dismay when Sheffield Council confirmed it will continue to repay £25 million a year until the WSG debt is paid off...in 2024.

The Games certainly polarised opinion.

Even Princess Anne weighed in to slam the national media over negative’ coverage of the event.

HRH had officially opened the Games in front of an audience of around 25,000 people.

But the absence of a TV deal or major sponsor certainly left a hole in the pocket of local ratepayers.

The major East End stadium was demolished in 2014 and is now the site for the burgeoning Olympic Legacy Park development.