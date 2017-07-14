Amazing Maisie is star as Sheffield Diving win club of year award at National Championships

Brilliant performances at the National Age Group Diving Championships saw Sheffield Diving win the overall team title with coach Nigel Mills taking the top coach award.

Nigel is not only a successful coach, he is also part of the dynamic management team that has developed Sheffield Diving into one of Sheffield’s top performing sports teams.

Leading the medal haul was Maisie Bond who dominated the 10/11 years category by winning gold medals on the 1 metre springboard and platform. She also took the silver medal behind team mate Jenna Davison’s excellent gold medal winning performance on the 3 metre springboard.

In the same age group for boys, Jack Burrows won a superb gold medal on platform. Gold was also the colour for Elliot Johnson who took the 1 metre springboard title in the 14/15 years age group.

Declan Rogan has had an excellent season. He continued his fine series of results with two medals in the 12/13 years events. He won silver on 1 metre and bronze on platform.

Sephora Ford was also a double medallist winning silver medals in the 14/15 years 3 metre springboard competition and pairing up with Charis Bell to also take silver in the 14+ years synchro event.

Sheffield Diving had more synchro success with Noah Prasanto and James White winning bronze in the 10/13 years events and Amelia Scott and Poppy Bond also winning bronze in the equivalent event for girls.

Arthur Turner-Rowe won Sheffield’s 13th medal when he took the bronze medal in the 12/13 years 3 metre springboard event.

Good performances were also produced by Theo Wellington, Oscar Wilcox, Nathaniel Greig, Finlay Morris-Evans, Bron Jenkinson, Callum Bell, Rebecca Vega, Grace Ally, Lily Godbole, Katie Garner, Daisy Fowler, Millie-Rose Hartley and Lydia Campbell.

Nigel Mills said “I am really proud of our divers’ performances. The team award was really well deserved.”