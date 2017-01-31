Retro: Home to roost - the year of the rooster begins for Chinese New Year

Centuries old Chinese New Year is a festival that is celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunar year in the Chinese calendar.

This year – the Year of the Rooster – begins with the first day of the festivities today (January 28) at Meadowhall and the Street Food Night Festival in Sheffield, and runs for two weeks ending on February 2.

Chinese New Year celebrations 1985 Sheffield

Meadowhall will bid farewell to the Year of the Monkey and welcome the Year of the Rooster with traditional Chinese lion dancers and fortune cookies and Street Food Night Festival at Street City.

For the festivities families will gather dressed in elaborate and colourful costumes and let off fireworks.

The first day is usually marked with the giving of gifts and family get-togethers.

Chinese New Year centres round several myths and traditions and was traditionally a time to honour deities and ancestors.

Chinese New Year celebrations 1990 Jan and Sophie Lee sing in the new year