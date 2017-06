Chill out and go back in time at AmphiChill, Sheffield’s first Big Vintage Brunch.

Enjoy some live acoustic performances all day looking over the city from the famous 1,000-seater amphitheatre.

The event takes place on Sunday June 4 between 10am-5pm and had been organised by the Friends of Sheaf Valley Park.

There will be a big top marquee, a dog show, guided tours, a coconut shy and classic emergency vehicles.