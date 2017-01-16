End of an era for Doncaster’s famous locomotive

This month in 1963 was a momentous one for the Flying Scotsman - Doncaster’s most famous locomotive.

The Scotsman pulled its last train for British Railways on January 14 in that year, and became the property of Doncaster businessman Alan Peglar.

The Flying Scotsman back in Doncaster (D3549MB)

He had negotiated extensive work to the locomotive as part of the purchase deal, and the Scotsman once again reverted to a single chimney, with London & North Eastern Railway colours and insignia.

It was agreed that the locomotive could still run on the main line, and its final journey for BR attracted much interest, and was covered extensively by media.

When The Flying Scotsman was completed in February 1923 it was the first locomotive of the new London and North Eastern Railway.

It later rose to fame in the British Empire Exhibition, and was the first locomotive in the UK to be clocked at 100mph in 1934, and to do a no-stops journey from London to Edinburgh.

A £1.8 million grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and public support kept the steam icon here in Britain as one of our national treasures.