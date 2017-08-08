Zombie knives among more than 50 weapons recovered during South Yorkshire knife amnesty

More than 50 weapons, including samurai swords and zombie knives, have been handed in during a knife amnesty in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police had invited people to hand in bladed weapons with no questions asked at one of four police stations in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster during a 12-day amnesty which ended at midnight on July 31.

Knives handed in during an earlier amnesty

They revealed today that a total of 54 knives and other bladed weapons were dropped off during that time.

The haul of potentially lethal weapons removed from the streets included samurai swords, zombie knives, bayonets, swords and kitchen knives.

The amnesty was part of the force's #DropTheKnife campaign, which was launched in the wake of a huge increase in knife crime across South Yorkshire.

Between April 2016 and March this year, there were 1,176 knife crime offences recorded in the area - including 557 in Sheffield - compared with 807 across the region the previous year.

More than a quarter of those offences - 322 - were attacks in which victims were stabbed, slashed or cut.

Police have warned the public that anyone caught carrying a knife faces up to four years behind bars.

They have launched a new video highlighting the consequences of carrying a blade, even if you think it's 'just for protection'.