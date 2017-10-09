Your chance to try on carnival costumes at Black History Month celebrations in Sheffield

African drumming, a colourful display of carnival costumes and mouthwatering Jamaican food await visitors at a Black History Month evening in Sheffield.

Virgin Money Sheffield Lounge, on Fargate, in the city centre, is pulling out all the stops to mark the annual celebration next Thursday, October 19.

Eminent speakers from the African Caribbean community will regale listeners with tales of black people throughout history who have shaped the world often without gaining the recognition they deserved.

Visitors at the free event, running from 4pm to 7pm, can also learn about the roots of African Caribbean music and fashion, and get the chance to try on some of the amazing costumes created for carnivals in Sheffield and beyond over the years.

You can find more information, and register to attend, via the Eventbrite website.