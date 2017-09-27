Your chance to quiz Sheffield MP at city centre meeting

Have your say

Members of the public will get the chance to quiz Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield next week.

He will be the guest speaker at Sheffield City Centre Residents' Action Group's (SCCRAG) meeting next Tuesday, October 3.

Begging, street drinkers, policing levels and HS2 are among the hot topics likely to be addressed at the Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James' Street, from 6.30pm-8pm.

Anyone wishing to ask a question should submit it in advance by emailing SCCRAG@gmail.com.

Mr Blomfield is appearing as part of his BIG Conversation series of meetings, through which he is seeking to hear from as many constituents as possible.

SCCRAG usually meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. You can find out more about the group at www.sccrag.org.