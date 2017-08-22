Youngsters invited to TV-style Ice Stars event in Sheffield from August 29-31

A brand-new event created specifically for young, talented ice skaters is set to be a big summer hit in Sheffield next week.

Young Stars 2017 will run at iceSheffield from August 29-31 when around 160 skaters, aged between 5 and 22 will flock to the city to show off their skills ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The grassroots event is designed to introduce young skaters to competition with the National Ice Skating Association, the sports NGB for Ice Skating in the UK.

As well as providing a supportive, fun and encouraging environment, the competition will welcome a generation of skaters which will deliver the future athletes representing GBR in years to come.

The event comes after the hit TV Programme, CBBC Ice Stars, recently announced its third series.

The exciting documentary series follows the highs and lows of a group of young skaters both on and off the ice, and will be coming back to screens today - four days before Young Stars takes place.

The popular show carefully follows skaters’ development, successes and trials.

Now the National Ice Skating Association is running an event to celebrate and encourage more young people on the ice.

Qualified and experienced coaches will be leading Master Classes for all skaters, both on- and off-ice, to help with basic skating techniques, fitness and skating equipment.

The classes are free to all competitors, held between competitive categories which will run across the three-day long event.

Podium-place medals will also be up for grabs, and the National Ice Skating Association is also pushing the boat out to recognise skaters with the most creative and entertaining routines with ad hoc ‘Spot Prizes’.

National Ice Skating Association Events Co-Ordinator Kirstie Robinson said: “We’re very excited to be running Young Stars, the first event of its kind.”

Families and spectators can turn up on the day with tickets £5 on the door for the day with concession prices for children.