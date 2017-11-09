Young volunteers from South Yorkshire honoured

Have your say

Young volunteers who braved stormy conditions to transform a beauty spot in South Yorkshire have been honoured for their efforts.

Participants in the Prince's Trust programme run by South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were presented with awards at Leeds Grand Theatre last night.

Tara Nortcliffe collects her award

Young people aged 16-25 took part in everything from team-building exercises to community projects over 12 weeks.

The team based at Dearne fire station picked up an award for overcoming Storm Doris in February to clear rubbish, strengthen banks and create a nature trail at Manvers Lake in Rotherham.

Tara Nortcliffe, aged 20, was crowned the Prince's Trust Rising Star for 'overcoming the many obstacles in her life'.

John Daley, from the fire service, who runs the initiative, said: "The Princes Trust is a really exciting programme to be a part of and offers fantastic learning and development opportunities."

If you want to be get involved, call John Daley on 07769 887249 or email princestrust@syfire.gov.uk.