Young Muslims praised for selling poppies on streets of South Yorkshire

Young Muslims have been praised for selling poppies on the streets of South Yorkshire.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) says more than 30 of its members have been supporting the Poppy Appeal by collecting in high streets, railway stations and stadiums around the region.

The group says its members have raised more than 200,000 for the Poppy Appeal over the past decade

The organisation claims to have raised more than £200,000 for the cause during its 10-year partnership with the Royal British Legion.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said: "Muslims are obliged to be loyal to the country in which they live.

"Honouring those who fought to defend and safeguard one's country is an important principle of Islam and in fact is an important principle of peace – especially when it is carried out with a sincere heart and for the sake of winning God’s pleasure."

Royal British Legion community fundraising coordinator Deborah Armantrading said: "The Legion are extremely pleased with the enthusiasm and commitment from all of the volunteers.

"We enjoy working with AMYA as they are dedicated and passionate about their charity work, and the Poppy Appeal would not be the same without their help."

Members of the youth association are also due to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony this Sunday as they remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.