Young girl still in hospital nearly three months after South Yorkshire crash which led to attempted murder charges

A young girl remains in hospital nearly three months after a crash in South Yorkshire which led to a man being charged with attempted murder.

Four children were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a pub wall in Oxspring, Barnsley, on August 23.

All four children were kept in hospital for over a month, and while three - two baby boys. aged 21 months and nine months, a girl aged eight - have since been discharged, a seven-year-old girl remains in hospital.

Owen Scott, of Heather Road, in Fawley, Hampshire, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in relation to injuries sustained by the four children, which are not all thought to be consistent with the collision.

The 29-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and also denied dangerous driving, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on January 29.

Police today appealed for information again following the crash, involving a grey Dacia Logan estate, which happened at around 12.25am at Four Lane Ends, near the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane.

Detective Chief Inspector David Stopford, the senior investigating officer, said: "Our investigation in to the exact circumstances surrounding this incident continues and we remain keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw the car and the manner of driving beforehand.

"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the Dacia Logan in and around the Penistone, Oxspring and Thurgoland areas late on Tuesday 22 August and into the early hours of the following morning.

"In addition to this, we’re looking to identify and speak to the drivers of a white Volkswagen Caddy, a black Ford Mondeo private hire car and the rider of a small moped/motorbike who were all travelling towards Sheffield along Halixfax Road at around 12.15am, just before the collision occurred.

"If you were one of the drivers of these cars please get in touch with us. Information you have could prove helpful in our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigative team directly on 01709 443538. You can also can police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 26 of August 23.