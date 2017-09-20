Young footballers pay tribute to Sheffield's queen of pork sandwiches

Oranges may be the traditional half-time refresher, but young footballers in Sheffield have been paying tribute to the woman behind a very different snack.

Eileen Béres, who together with her husband Sandor founded the eponymous Béres bakery chain, famed for its pork sandwiches, died in June.

Members of the team and supporters with a cheque for Weston Park Cancer Charity

A youth team sponsored by the firm and featuring Eileen's grandson Harvey Moore is honouring her memory by raising money for Weston Park Hospital, where she was treated.

Redmire Rangers Under-11s generated more than £200 for Weston Park Cancer Charity, which supports the hospital, by organising a raffle, donating tuck shop takings and holding collections at their games.

Adele Peat, whose son Theo plays for the club and whose other children helped collect donations, said the team had all wanted to do something to pay their respects to Eileen.

Catherine Béres, Eileen's daughter, said her mum would have been touched by the gesture and would be happy to know the money was helping others.