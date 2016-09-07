Worker crushed to death between vehicles on Sheffield building site, inquest hears

A 42-year-old father was crushed to death between two vehicles on a Sheffield building site, an inquest has heard.

Darren Richardson was killed 'almost instantaneously' in an incident at the Ballast Phoenix processing and aggregate plant at Beeley Wood, Clay Wheels Lane on December 5, 2015.

A six-day jury inquest into the engineer's death opened at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield on Wednesday morning, with his daughter and father-in-law in attendance.

Mr Richardson, from Ripley in Derbyshire, was working for RMB Contractors on the site when the incident happened.

The court heard he had been working on clearing a trench that had been found the previous day, with another man who was in a 21-tonne excavator and Mr Richardson using an eight-tonne digger.

Outlining the incident to the jury, coroner Louise Slater said the excavator was having to go backwards as part of the job, moving closer towards the digger.

She said: "During the course of the operation, Mr Richardson became trapped between the excavator and the stationery digger, receiving fatal injuries."

She said the main issues during the inquest hearing are likely to be the professional experience of both Mr Richardson and the excavator driver, as well as what systems of operation were in place at the time on the site.

The coroner said reports by a pathologist had indicated Mr Richardson was standing between the two vehicles at the point he got injured.

She said a medical report indicated Mr Richardson would have died almost immediately after suffering 'massive trauma' to his chest and upper abdomen.

The inquest continues.