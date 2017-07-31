Work set to begin on new £25 million Sheffield school hailed as 'beacon of excellence'

This is the latest image showing how a new £25 million school in Sheffield will look, after planning permission was granted for work to begin.

Astrea Academy Sheffield is due to open in Burngreave next September, with building work set to begin this summer, after councillors gave the school the green light.

The new school on Andover Street, which will cater for around 1,400 pupils from nursery to secondary age, will incorporate the Grade II-listed Pye Bank School.

It is the second new school to be approved in the city, with the 1,200 place Mercia School, for pupils aged 11-18, also set to open next September in Carterknowle Road.

Libby Nicholas, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, which will run the new school, said: "We are delighted that planning permission has been granted - the Astrea Academy Sheffield will be a beacon school, helping transform the local area and providing an education that inspires beyond measure."

Sheffield Council's planning committee granted permission on June 20 for the new school to be built.

The new school will be built by Kier Construction, which is working with architect Race Cottam Associates.

Astrea Academy Trust plans to run events in September to update parents of prospective students and other members of the local community on its plans for the school.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families at Sheffield City Council, said: "It's wonderful to see the old Grade II-listed Pye Bank school being brought back to its former glory alongside the new school in Burngreave, and that a school for the north of the city for children aged from two to 18 years will be opening in the future.

"I firmly believe by working in partnership with Keir Construction, Race Cottam Architects and the school's sponsor, Astrea Academy Trust, we have a great opportunity to create a real asset for the area and for this new school to be a beacon of excellence for the wider community and to make a real difference to the life chances of many children, young people and families in our city."