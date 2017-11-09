Woman sexually assaulted by 'football fan' on train in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A woman was sexually assaulted on a train in South Yorkshire after football fans subjected passengers to a string of lewd comments.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the shocking attack, which happened on a service between Rotherham and Doncaster.

A group of passengers, believed to be Scunthorpe football fans, subjected others to sexual comments on October 14, between 5.53pm and 6.45pm.

When the train reached Swinton, a 23-year-old woman stood up to leave and was sexually assaulted by one of the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or to text 61016, quoting the reference number 200 of November 9.