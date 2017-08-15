Woman injured in crash on M18 which closed motorway in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on the M18 in South Yorkshire believed to have involved a funfair vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the motorway near Rotherham last night at around 9.45pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the incident appeared to have involved a 'funfair-type' vehicle.

He said one woman was taken to hospital, but the nature or extent of her injuries was not known.

Highways England said the motorway was closed between junctions one and two following the incident, which it said involved two HGVs.

South Yorkshire Police said the motorway had been closed for some time following a serious collision.

A spokeswoman said there were casualties but police were unable to give any further details at this time.