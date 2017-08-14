WIN: Five £50 PizzaExpress vouchers for Sheffield site

Have your say

A Sheffield restaurant has had a makeover inspired by the city - and Telegraph readers are in with a chance of enjoying a ‘pizza’ the action.

PizzaExpress on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, reopened to diners last week, with a stylish new look - and five Telegraph readers will get a chance to enjoy it with £60 of vouchers.

The revamped restaurant, which includes a brand new mezzanine dining area, takes inspiration from Sheffield’s history as the ‘Steel City.’

The new décor boasts timber and tiled flooring, pendant lighting and comfortable banquette and booth seating.

Artwork throughout the restaurant celebrates the ‘steel city’ heritage with contemporary, geometric collages of Sheffield’s architecture, overlaid in blue steel and gold.

Restaurant manager Andy Parkinson said:“We are incredibly excited to be relaunching our newly transformed restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and can’t wait to invite new guests and regulars inside to see the changes.”

Among new dishes on the meny introduced for summer is the pollo Milanese, which has a warm breaded whole chicken breast, shaved Gran Milano cheese and roasted tomatoes.

Vegan and dairy-free diners are now able to have vegan mozzarella cheese as well and there is plenty to keep children satisfied during the summer holidays.

