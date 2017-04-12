Win a city break or city escape with Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Star is offering five readers the chance to win a pair of flights to one of 10 destinations offered by Flybe from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

To celebrate the first anniversary of Flybe operating from the airport, we are giving away five pairs of flights and the winners get to choose which of the fantastic destinations they want to travel to.

With regular flights from the South Yorkshire airport, choosing a date and time to suit should be very easy.

The choice of destinations are: Alicante, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Faro, Jersey, Newquay, Malaga, Palma or Paris, and the choice is entirely up to the winner.

Will it be a city break that tickles your fancy? Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin and Paris offer the chance to soak up the culture, explore a new city and experience the different vibes that each has to offer.

Once there, visitors can make the most of the destinations, taking in the culture, history and making fantastic memories.

The daily flights to Paris, for example, make the French capital so accessible from South Yorkshire and once there, visitors can enjoy the beautiful city, taking in culture at The Louvre, enjoying a trip down the Seine on a river cruise and of course the ‘must see’ Eiffel Tower.

Or maybe it’s the surfing in Newquay, walking in Jersey or relaxing in one of the sunshine destinations that appeals to you – if so Alicante, Faro, Malaga and Palma all have great beaches, sunshine and give you the chance to sit back, relax and watch the world go by.

Your local airport is closer than you think thanks to the Great Yorkshire Way motorway link road from Junction 3 of the M18 meaning that travellers from Sheffield can reach Doncaster Sheffield Airport even more quickly. For some this is a journey of just 25 minutes.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: How many routes does Flybe operate from Doncaster Sheffield Airport? Enter online at flydsa.co.uk/star.

Entries must be received no later than 6pm next Thursday, April 20. Winners will be contacted by letter with a voucher enclosed.

Travel can be taken at any time up to December 31, 2017, but will be subject to availability at the time of booking.

Each passenger will be entitled to 20kgs of hold baggage plus 10kgs of cabin baggage. Please be aware of cabin baggage size restrictions, which can be found at www.flybe.com – all other restrictions apply. Visit flydsa.co.uk for more information.

Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk