Win a chance to see Sheffield United play in Marbella

One die hard Blades fan could soon be soaking up the sun in Marbella ahead of the Championship season.

We have teamed up with teletextholidays.co.uk to offer one football fanatic and a friend a chance to spend a week in sun-soaked Marbella next month.

Following in the footsteps of the celebrated Sheffield United players for their pre-season training, the winning pair will not only spend long lazy days on the beach and enjoy the glamourous nightlife of this famous Spanish city, but also watch their sporting heros in action at a friendly game against Malaga FC on Friday July 14.

Combining every Blades’ football dream with a stylish summer holiday, the winner and their guest will be staying at a four star hotel or above in Marbella for seven nights.

Located on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, Marbella plays home to white sandy beaches and exclusive beach clubs, golf courses, a host of bars and restaurants as well as upmarket boutiques for shopping.

You will have no problem filling your days - and nights - with lots of beautiful sights and exciting activities, but it may be harder for you to choose who to share this incredible prize with.

The winning pair will be jetting off on their flight from the UK to Malaga on Monday July 10 and returning on Monday July 17.

The prize also includes return resort transfers in Malaga and hold luggage.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize is e-mail katie@wearelotus.co.uk with the subject line ‘Teletext Holidays’.

In the message, include your name and a contact number.

Alternatively, you can send your entry by post to Katie Petherbridge, 1G The Chandlery, 50 Westminster Bridge Road, London SE17QY with the same details.

Entries to the competition must be received by Monday July 3 at midday.

Full terms and conditions are available online at out website at www.thestar.co.uk.

Terms and Conditions

1. Entrants may only enter this competition once.

2. The prize includes a holiday for two adults (winner and guest) to Marbella for seven nights at a four star hotel or above, departing from a UK based airport on Monday July 10 and returning on Monday July 17. Hold baggage and return resort transfers are included in the prize as well as access to the friendly Sheffield United Football Club vs Malaga FC football game at Nuestra Senora de la Fuensanta Stadium, Coin, Malaga on Friday 14 th July.

3. Alternative accommodation may be made if circumstances beyond the control of the Promoter occur.

4. Flight departures and times are dependent on availability. The Promoter will aim to organise departures and return flights to and from the closest main city airport as possible. It is up to the winner to organise transport to this location at their expense if necessary.

5. Spending money, travel insurance, visas, other modes of transport or any other expenses incurred such as telephone calls, laundry, food, drinks, tips etc. are not included and are the responsibility of the prize winner to settle.

6. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and be living and a resident of the UK to enter this competition. Entrants must also hold a valid passport.

7. The competition is not open to employees associated with the Promoter, and their associated companies or their families.

8. This prize is non-transferable and must be taken by the prize winner.

9. There are no cash alternatives or alternative prizes available.

10. In the event of the advertised competition prize being unavailable the Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize or prizes of equal or greater value.

11. The winner will be randomly selected from all valid entries and will be formally notified (by email and/or telephone) within 30 days of the closing date with details of how to claim their prize.

12. The winner of the holiday prize must claim their prize within seven days of being notified. If they fail to claim their prize, the prize will be forfeit and a new winner picked.

13. The Promoter will announce the winner on their social media channels, using their first and surname.

14. Entrants who email in to be part of the prize draw are agreeing to receive regular email communications from the Promoter. Should entrants no longer wish to receive emails from the Promoter they may unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time. The Promoter does not sell or share your data with any other company. However for the prize winners only, we may pass your details on to our service providers and agents for the purposes of sending you the prize on our behalf.

15. Competition winners may be required to take part in or co-operate with publicity.

16. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

17. Use of false name or addresses, for example, a name by which the entrant is not usually known, will disqualify them from receiving any prize. The Promoter reserves the right to oblige any potential winner to provide documentary proof of their identity and age and address as directed by the Promoter before such person may claim their prize. In certain circumstances, the Promoter shall, at its discretion, require any person to present themselves in person supported by such documentation for identification purposes (we will reimburse all reasonable travel costs incurred) prior to releasing the prize.

18. The competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or connected to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Any data provided is provided to the Promoter.

19. The Promoter shall be entitled to terminate or modify the promotion or to modify these rules at any time prior to the closing date if circumstance beyond their control occur. Entry in the competition implies acceptance of these rules.

20. These rules are governed by the laws of England and Wales and all parties will submit to the jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

21. The promoter of the competition is: The Star and Teletext Holidays.