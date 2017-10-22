Why it could pay to book your Christmas rail travel now

Rail passengers in South Yorkshire could end up paying much more for their Christmas travel if they leave it until December to book, new research suggests.

Ticket booking website Trainline found the cheapest 'Advance' fares for the most popular festive journeys were in some case half the price now they are forecast to be in six weeks time.

Advance singles from Liverpool to London on Saturday, December 23, for example, are expected to rise from £17 now to £33 by the start of December. Those waiting till that day to buy their ticket face coughing up an eye-watering £82.90.

The company only calculated fares for what it said were the 10 most popular seasonal routes, which did not include those starting or ending in Sheffield, Doncaster or elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

But the cheapest single from Sheffield to London that Saturday is currently showing as £14.50 on the National Rail website, with such a low price unlikely to remain on offer come December.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, said: "Thanks to changes made by train companies, people can now buy cheaper Advance tickets as little as 10 minutes before travel on some routes and see when cheap deals are running out so they don't miss the best price.

"Where they can, we'd advise people who want the cheapest deals for travel over Christmas to book now."

Below are the expected price increases for travel on Saturday, December 23 if tickets are bought in six weeks' time rather than today, in order of the most popular festive routes in 2016, according to Trainline.

ROUTE - PRICE IF BOOKED TODAY - FORECAST PRICE IF BOOKED IN SIX WEEKS' TIME

1. Birmingham New Street to London Euston - £11 - £19

2. Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston - £23 - £32

3. London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly - £23 - £25

4. London Euston to Birmingham New Street - £8 - £9

5. Coventry to London Euston - £6 - £10.50

6. London King's Cross to Edinburgh Waverley - £68 - £81

7. London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street - £17 - £28

8. Peterborough to London King's Cross - £11 - £19

9. Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston - £17 - £33

10. Leeds to London King's Cross - £22 - £36