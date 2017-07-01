Why are red bin bags appearing on Sheffield's streets?

Red bin bags have begun appearing on Sheffield's streets, some with their contents spilling out over the pavement.

The annual phenomenon is a familiar one for long-term residents of Sheffield, several of whom have taken to Twitter to vent their anger, but newcomers to the city might be left scratching their heads.

Rubbish strewn across the street in Sheffield (pic: Twitter/@club_tropicana)

If you were in any doubt, a closer look at the contents, ranging from old bedding and fairy lights to beer pong kits, is the giveaway that the red sacks mark the summer migration of students.

They are provided so students leaving privately rented accommodation can discard of surplus rubbish.

Sheffield Council, which runs the scheme in partnership with Sheffield Council, advises students using the sacks to fill their normal bins first before putting any leftover waste in the red sacks.

The council website says the bags should be tied to prevent the contents spilling out, and any rubbish that does not fit should be taken to a household waste recycling centre.

But photos circulating on social media suggest not all students are following the advice to the letter.

One photo posted on Twitter shows pillows, bags and clothing strewn across a pavement.

It is accompanied by the message: "It was only a matter of time before this happened."