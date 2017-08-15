Wheelie lands off-road biker in trouble with police in Sheffield

The owner of this off-road bike must be rueing his decision to perform a wheelie on a Sheffield road.

He was spotted attempting the dangerous stunt on Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield last night, and the police officer who caught him in the act was less than impressed.

The officer followed him to his house, where the bike was seized and the rider was reported for dangerous driving, not having a licence and lacking insurance.

Police insist they are continuing efforts to crack down on the scourge of off-road bikers one MP claimed are turning Sheffield's streets into a scene from Mad Max.

South Yorkshire Police shared this photo of the vehicle, accompanied by the message: "Our department are aware of the ongoing problems across South Yorkshire with off road motorcycles, and we are working hard to try and assist our colleagues across the force deal with the offenders."

The Facebook post attracted plenty of comments.

Eva Newsam wrote: "About time someone did something. If they don't kill themselves, they're sure to kill somebody just crossing a road or even on the pavement. Mindless idiots."

Other readers suggested different locations where they said police action is needed to tackle dangerous off-road bikers.

Stephen Barnes commented: "Just wait on Castlebeck Avenue. It's a motocross track."

Ron White added: "They want to get on Arbourthorne shops on Sunday. There are loads of them."

But another reader complained there was 'naff all to keep kids busy these days', and said if youths had somewhere to ride out of people's way this wouldn't be a problem.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who made the 'Mad Max' comparison, recently joined police on an operation to recover some of the bikes she said were being used to cause 'chaos' in the city's parks and streets.

Sheffield councillor Ben Miskell last month told how his car was attacked by a masked rider after he stopped to photograph him pulling wheelies on East Bank Road in Arbourthorne.