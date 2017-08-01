Welly wanging contest marks Yorkshire Day in Sheffield

Have your say

What better way to mark Yorkshire Day than with a spot of welly wanging?

Staff from Sweat! gym gathered in the rain on The Moor this afternoon to see how far they could lob their boots.

The Stepping Out dance troupe in action (Marisa Cashill)

The Moor also played host to dancing and singing, free cooking demonstrations and art and craft sessions inspired by 'God's own county' during celebrations organised by Ignite Imaginations.

The Welly Wanging World Championships take place in the Yorkshire village of Upperthong, though the men's and women's world records are both held by Finns.

The official website lists the four recognised techniques as one-handed, double-handed, between the legs and backward throw.

The rules state the sport is open to all people 'irrespective of age, sex, race, creed, religion, nationality and colour. And people from Lancashire'.