Well-known Sheffield music venue asks customers to bring own alcohol amid licensing dispute

A well-known music venue in Sheffield has asked customers to bring their own alcohol after being closed temporarily over a licensing dispute.

The Mulberry Tavern, on Arundel Gate, in the city centre, posted on Facebook last night to tell customers licensing officers had attended on Tuesday and closed down the bar due to what it described as a 'premises licence issue'.

A notice on the back door of the Mulberry Tavern this afternoon. The venue has said Friday's Bad Manners gig will go ahead as planned, but no alcohol will be served

"This is out of our control and a dispute between our landlord and Sheffield licensing. This will effect our opening hours for the next few weeks," it advised customers.

The venue said a sold-out gig by Ska legends Bad Manners would go ahead tomorrow night (Friday, July 14) as planned but visitors would have to bring their own booze as 'we cannot under any circumstances sell it to you'.

It said events this Saturday and Sunday had been cancelled but it would open as normal next Friday for Tramlines and would stay open throughout the three-day festival, during which it would be serving alcohol.

"All gigs will go ahead. If in doubt regarding anything please message us and we will respond and answer your queries," it wrote on its Facebook page.

John McNeil was among those to offer their support online.

He wrote on the venue's Facebook page: "All strength to you Fee. This is a real blow to you at such an important time. I'm sure your enduring strength of character and solid support will see you through."

A notice on the back door of the bar this afternoon read 'closed until further notice'.

The details of the licensing issue are not known at this stage.