WEATHER: Sun and temperatures of up to 19C forecast for Sheffield derby and 10K race tomorrow

Sun and temperatures of up to 19C are forecast for the big day of sporting action in Sheffield tomorrow.

The weather is expected to smile upon runners in the Sheffield 10k and football fans flocking to watch Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United at Hillsborough.

The Met Office says Sunday will be mostly dry and bright in Yorkshire and the Humber, with some warm spells of sunshine, and the possibility of a spot of rain over the Pennines.

In Sheffield, the sun is forecast to shine in the morning before the skies cloud over, but the temperature is expected to peak at 19C between 3pm and 5pm.

A cloudy start to next week is in store, though it is expected to remain mild with a maximum temperature of 17C-18C between Monday and Wednesday.