WATCH: Ugly crowd scenes as Sheffield United march to victory at Port Vale

Ugly crowd scenes marred the start of Sheffield United's win at Port Vale this afternoon.

United took the lead in the second minute through Jay O'Shea, and what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown from the away end into the Vale fans.

It was promptly thrown back, leading to an increased steward presence as Vale fans attempted to break through a gate and confront visiting supporters.

Initial reports that a child was hit by the object have not been confirmed.

United eventually won the game 3-0, and moved another step closer to winning the League One title - which they will do if Bolton fail to beat Oldham tomorrow afternoon.