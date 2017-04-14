WATCH: Three arrested as ugly crowd scenes mar Sheffield United's march to victory at Port Vale

Three people were arrested as ugly crowd scenes marred the start of Sheffield United's win at Port Vale yesterday afternoon.

United took the lead in the second minute through Jay O'Shea, and what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown from the away end into the Vale fans.

It was promptly thrown back, leading to an increased steward presence as Vale fans attempted to break through a gate and confront visiting supporters at the end of the game.

Two men were arrested by police for public order offences and another man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Burslem.

Blades fans also reported being hit by coins and objects from the home end, and initial reports that a child was hit by the object have not been confirmed. A brick was also reportedly thrown through the window of a Blades coach.

United eventually won the game 3-0, and moved another step closer to winning the League One title - which they will do if Bolton fail to beat Oldham this afternoon.

The Stoke Sentinel also reported a flare was set off in a local pub in Leek, triggering the fire alarm.

A spokesman for Wetherspoon told the Sentinel that they welcomed football fans at their pubs – but condemned the behaviour of the minority.

He said: "We condemn any form of vandalism in the pub, of which this clearly is.

"The letting off of flares or smoke bombs is potentially very very dangerous and it is not right that our staff and customers are put in a situation where they are exposed to this kind of danger.

"We do allow football fans into our pubs, some other pubs do not, and we let them in in good faith, but we need them to respect the pubs.

"We hope that no damage has been done and no one has been injured and we condemn this behaviour."