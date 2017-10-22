WATCH: Holly Tandy breaks down in tears as South Yorkshire schoolgirl learns she has made The X Factor Live Shows

This is the moment South Yorkshire schoolgirl Holly Tandy breaks down in tears as she learns she has reached The X Factor Live Shows.

The 16-year-old from Barnsley was picked by Sharon Osbourne along with Grace Davies and Rai-Elle Williams to appear on next week's Live Shows.

Sharon appeared to be consoling the teen on missing out, before breaking the good news to an incredulous Holly who was unable to hold back the tears.

Embracing the judge, she said: "You're joking. I so thought you were going to say no. I will work so hard and we're going to smash that Live Show."

Tandy sealed her place with a performance of Rihanna's Russian Roulette.

Alisah Bonaobra, Georgina Panton and Deanna fell at the final hurdle as they failed to make Sharon's final three.

Tonight's show will see the boys and groups attempt to woo respective judges Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell in the second part of the judges' houses phase.

In a Twitter Q&A this week, Holly described her grandfather as her biggest inspiration, said Lady Gaga and Chris Martin were her favourite musicians, and revealed her favourite thing to do in Barnsley is go to the chippies.