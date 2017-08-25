WATCH: Fox rescued from well in Sheffield is released back into the wild

This is the heartwarming moment a fox was released back into the wild, having been rescued from a well in Sheffield.

The creature takes a few moments to get its bearings before joyfully bounding off to enjoy its newly regained freedom.

The fox at the bottom of the well (SYFR)

It had been rescued by firefighters on Tuesday evening after falling into a 10ft deep well on Majuba Street, in Walkley, from which it could not escape.

The RSPCA spent a couple of days nursing the traumatised animal back to full health before it was released into the open yesterday.