Warning over syringes found on Sheffield street

A warning has been issued after drug needles were found on a Sheffield street today.

Streets Ahead, which is responsible for maintaining the city's roads and pavements, said it had received a report about 'exposed syringes' at the junction of Barnsley Road and Norwood Road, in Pitsmoor, this afternoon.

It tweeted shortly before 4pm today advising members of the public to 'please take care' until its staff arrived.